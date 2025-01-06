Palomar Chapter Of The American Guild Of Organists
Mentor Programme
Organ Scholarships
Provides scholarships to organists residing in San Diego North County or studying with a teacher in the area to further their musical studies.
Chapter Events
Organizes regular meetings, performances, recitals, lectures, and seminars to promote understanding and appreciation of organ and choral music.
Founded in
2017
EIN
956206225
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
1996 WHITE BIRCH DR VISTA, California 92081-7316 United States
Website
agopalomar.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
The Palomar Chapter of the American Guild of Organists fosters a thriving community of musicians who share their knowledge and inspire passion for the organ. They hold organ scholarship auditions and member recitals.
The American Guild of Organists, Palomar Chapter's mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of all aspects of organ and choral music.
