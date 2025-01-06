powered by 
Support 

Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education

 — 
Inspires individuals to celebrate, appreciate and create art.
Events of 

Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education

100% of your purchase supports 
Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Studio School Art Classes

Art classes for all ages and skill levels in drawing, painting, ceramics, textiles, design, art history, glass blowing, and printmaking.

Art At Your Fingertips

Standards-based art projects delivered to students in public and private schools on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Special Mornings Art Program

A five-week art education program for Title 1 LAUSD schools, enhancing communication skills and self-esteem for special needs students.

Partners in Art

Exhibition tours and artist-led projects for sixth-grade students in intermediate schools.

About

Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education

Founded in

1964

EIN

952270012

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

5504 W CRESTRIDGE RD RANCHO PALOS V RANCHO PALOS VERDES, California 90275-4905 United States

Website

pvartcenter.org

Phone

(310)-541-2479

Email address

-

Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
About

The Palos Verdes Art Center, established in 1964, inspires individuals to create, appreciate, and celebrate the visual arts. As a non-profit community gallery and school, it has provided accessible and affordable visual arts to southwestern Los Angeles County for over 78 years, offering a range of programs and exhibitions.

Mission

The Palos Verdes Art Center inspires adults and children to create, appreciate and celebrate art through free exhibitions and affordable classes.

