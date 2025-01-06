Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Studio School Art Classes
Art classes for all ages and skill levels in drawing, painting, ceramics, textiles, design, art history, glass blowing, and printmaking.
Art At Your Fingertips
Standards-based art projects delivered to students in public and private schools on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.
Special Mornings Art Program
A five-week art education program for Title 1 LAUSD schools, enhancing communication skills and self-esteem for special needs students.
Partners in Art
Exhibition tours and artist-led projects for sixth-grade students in intermediate schools.
About
Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education
Founded in
1964
EIN
952270012
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
5504 W CRESTRIDGE RD RANCHO PALOS V RANCHO PALOS VERDES, California 90275-4905 United States
Website
pvartcenter.org
Phone
(310)-541-2479
Email address
-
About
The Palos Verdes Art Center, established in 1964, inspires individuals to create, appreciate, and celebrate the visual arts. As a non-profit community gallery and school, it has provided accessible and affordable visual arts to southwestern Los Angeles County for over 78 years, offering a range of programs and exhibitions.
Mission
The Palos Verdes Art Center inspires adults and children to create, appreciate and celebrate art through free exhibitions and affordable classes.
What $2,100 could fund instead: