Palos Verdes Art Center Beverly G Alpay Center For Arts Education

About

The Palos Verdes Art Center, established in 1964, inspires individuals to create, appreciate, and celebrate the visual arts. As a non-profit community gallery and school, it has provided accessible and affordable visual arts to southwestern Los Angeles County for over 78 years, offering a range of programs and exhibitions.

Mission

The Palos Verdes Art Center inspires adults and children to create, appreciate and celebrate art through free exhibitions and affordable classes.