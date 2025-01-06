powered by 
Support 

Paradise Valley Hospital

 — 
Support health in National City.
Events of 

Paradise Valley Hospital

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Paradise Valley Hospital
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Paradise Valley Hospital
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Paradise Valley Hospital
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Paradise Valley Hospital

100% of your purchase supports 
Paradise Valley Hospital
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Paradise Valley Hospital

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Inpatient Program

Provides immediate, 24/7 assistance for adults in need of mental health services. Services include medication management and therapy.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Partial Hospitalization

Helps clients stabilize and transition back into the community. Offers therapeutic treatment and medical consults.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Outpatient Program

Offers mental health programs using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectic Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).

__wf_reserved_inherit

Crisis Stabilization Unit

Provides hospital-based emergency behavioral health services 24/7, 365 days a year.

About

Paradise Valley Hospital

Founded in

1947

EIN

951816034

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

2400 E 4TH ST NATIONAL CITY, California 91950-2026 United States

Website

paradisevalleyhospital.net

Phone

(619)-470-4321

Email address

-

Paradise Valley Hospital
About

Paradise Valley Hospital, founded in 1904, delivers compassionate, quality care in National City, CA. Originally a sanitarium, it's now part of Prime Healthcare, focusing on community health. PVH is known for its traditions of care and is the largest private employer in National City. Its mission is to provide better healthcare to the communities it serves.

Mission

Paradise Valley Hospital serves the National City community with compassionate healthcare, dedicated to improving lives and well-being for local residents.

