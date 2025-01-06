Paradise Valley Hospital
Paradise Valley Hospital
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Inpatient Program
Provides immediate, 24/7 assistance for adults in need of mental health services. Services include medication management and therapy.
Partial Hospitalization
Helps clients stabilize and transition back into the community. Offers therapeutic treatment and medical consults.
Outpatient Program
Offers mental health programs using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectic Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).
Crisis Stabilization Unit
Provides hospital-based emergency behavioral health services 24/7, 365 days a year.
About
Paradise Valley Hospital
Founded in
1947
EIN
951816034
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2400 E 4TH ST NATIONAL CITY, California 91950-2026 United States
Website
paradisevalleyhospital.net
Phone
(619)-470-4321
Email address
-
About
Paradise Valley Hospital, founded in 1904, delivers compassionate, quality care in National City, CA. Originally a sanitarium, it's now part of Prime Healthcare, focusing on community health. PVH is known for its traditions of care and is the largest private employer in National City. Its mission is to provide better healthcare to the communities it serves.
Mission
Paradise Valley Hospital serves the National City community with compassionate healthcare, dedicated to improving lives and well-being for local residents.
