Paradise Valley Hospital

Inpatient Program

Provides immediate, 24/7 assistance for adults in need of mental health services. Services include medication management and therapy.

Partial Hospitalization

Helps clients stabilize and transition back into the community. Offers therapeutic treatment and medical consults.

Outpatient Program

Offers mental health programs using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectic Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).

Crisis Stabilization Unit

Provides hospital-based emergency behavioral health services 24/7, 365 days a year.

