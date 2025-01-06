Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation
Donate to
Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation
Shop to support
Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Activities, Education, Scholarships, and Relief
Raising money for youth activities, education, scholarships, and relief efforts to support the community.
About
Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation
Founded in
1942
EIN
942885087
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
6148 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD PARADISE VLY, Arizona 85253-1807 United States
Website
pvrotary.org
Phone
(602)-510-3339
Email address
About
The Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation, est. 1942, unites professionals dedicated to community service and friendship. Members share a passion for making positive changes locally and globally, working together to give back.
Mission
Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation brings people together to support local projects and foster positive change in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
Looking for other organizations in
Arizona, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: