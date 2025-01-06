Paragon Service Dogs
Paragon Service Dogs
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Hearing Dog Training
Trains dogs to alert people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to important sounds like doorbells, alarms, and their name being called, increasing independence and safety.
Facility Dog Training
Trains dogs to work in settings like schools, hospitals, and mental health centers, providing comfort and support to multiple clients.
Owner-Trained Program
Helps individuals train their own dogs as hearing or facility dogs with guidance from experienced trainers, meeting high standards for service dog certification.
PAWS'abilities Prison Puppy Raising Program
Inmates raise and train puppies in a structured prison environment, teaching basic skills and manners, significantly contributing to their success as certified service dogs.
About
Paragon Service Dogs
Founded in
2023
EIN
923250448
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
5.1.1. Animal Shelters
Address
5901 E 89TH AVE HENDERSON, Colorado 80640-8315 United States
Website
paragonservicedogs.org
Phone
(303)-287-3277
Email address
-
About
Paragon Service Dogs empowers individuals with disabilities by training and pairing them with service dogs. They provide lifelong support to the dog/handler team. Their focus includes hearing dogs and facility dogs.
Mission
Paragon Service Dogs empowers individuals with disabilities through purposeful training and pairing of service dogs, offering unwavering support for the lifetime of the match.
