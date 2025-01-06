Paragon Service Dogs

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Hearing Dog Training

Trains dogs to alert people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to important sounds like doorbells, alarms, and their name being called, increasing independence and safety.

Facility Dog Training

Trains dogs to work in settings like schools, hospitals, and mental health centers, providing comfort and support to multiple clients.

Owner-Trained Program

Helps individuals train their own dogs as hearing or facility dogs with guidance from experienced trainers, meeting high standards for service dog certification.

PAWS'abilities Prison Puppy Raising Program

Inmates raise and train puppies in a structured prison environment, teaching basic skills and manners, significantly contributing to their success as certified service dogs.

