About

Parents and Teachers for McKinley (PTM) enriches the lives of students, families, and staff by facilitating events and programs at McKinley Elementary in Beaverton, Oregon. Founded in 1995, PTM focuses on supporting McKinley students through parent involvement and community activities.

Mission

Parents and Teachers for McKinley unites families and educators in Beaverton to uplift the McKinley community, fostering a supportive and thriving school environment.