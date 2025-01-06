Parents And Teachers For Mckinley
Parents And Teachers For Mckinley
Parents And Teachers For Mckinley
Parents And Teachers For Mckinley
Parents And Teachers For Mckinley
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
McKinley Art Program
Provides art education opportunities for students.
Ceramics Program
Offers ceramics classes for students to explore their creativity.
McKinley Theatre Club
A club where students can participate in theatrical productions.
After School Enrichment (ASE) Scholarships
Provides scholarships for students to participate in after-school enrichment programs.
About
Parents And Teachers For Mckinley
1995
943227680
501(c)(3)
Educational Support
1500 NW 185TH AVE BEAVERTON, Oregon 97006-0000 United States
www.mckinleyptm.org
Parents and Teachers for McKinley (PTM) enriches the lives of students, families, and staff by facilitating events and programs at McKinley Elementary in Beaverton, Oregon. Founded in 1995, PTM focuses on supporting McKinley students through parent involvement and community activities.
Parents and Teachers for McKinley unites families and educators in Beaverton to uplift the McKinley community, fostering a supportive and thriving school environment.
