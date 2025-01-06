About

Paris Brain Institute America, founded in 2023, advances neuroscience research through fundraising and grants. It supports the Paris Brain Institute's mission to understand the brain and develop novel cures for neurological disorders. The organization fosters collaboration between scientists and clinicians to accelerate research on brain diseases.

Mission

Paris Brain Institute America is committed to advancing, fostering support, and driving the development of neuroscience research. Our mission is to raise public awareness and secure crucial financial support for Paris Brain Institute.