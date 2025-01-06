Paris Brain Institute America
Donate to
Paris Brain Institute America
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Paris Brain Institute America
Shop to support
Paris Brain Institute America
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Paris Brain Institute America
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health Innovation Training Program: Summer School Brain to Market
An intensive training program to learn key skills in healthcare entrepreneurship.
Online Training Courses in Healthcare Entrepreneurship
Online courses designed to provide training in healthcare entrepreneurship.
France Brain Bee Olympiads
A competition for young students interested in neuroscience.
About
Paris Brain Institute America
Founded in
2023
EIN
922977507
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education Institutions
Address
15 W 53RD ST FL 26 NEW YORK, New York 10019-5401 United States
Website
parisbraininstitute-america.org
Phone
(191)-734-98361
Email address
About
Paris Brain Institute America, founded in 2023, advances neuroscience research through fundraising and grants. It supports the Paris Brain Institute's mission to understand the brain and develop novel cures for neurological disorders. The organization fosters collaboration between scientists and clinicians to accelerate research on brain diseases.
Mission
Paris Brain Institute America is committed to advancing, fostering support, and driving the development of neuroscience research. Our mission is to raise public awareness and secure crucial financial support for Paris Brain Institute.
Looking for other organizations in
New York, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: