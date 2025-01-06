About

Parkinson Network of Mt. Diablo, founded in 2012, supports individuals living with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. They provide vital information, resources, and social interaction to improve the quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's.

Mission

The Parkinson Network of Mt. Diablo's mission is to provide information, resources, and social interaction to support people living with Parkinson's Disease and their caregiving communities.