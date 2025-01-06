Parkinson Network Of Mt Diablo
Parkinson Network Of Mt Diablo
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Support Groups
Monthly support groups for people with Parkinson's and their caregivers.
Therapeutic Classes
Offers therapeutic yoga, exercise, dance, and movement classes.
Expert Speakers
Monthly programs featuring expert speakers on Parkinson's Disease.
About
Parkinson Network Of Mt Diablo
Founded in
2012
EIN
943297100
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
P O BOX 3127 WALNUT CREEK, California 94598-0000 United States
Website
www.pnmd.net
Phone
(925)-939-4210
Email address
About
Parkinson Network of Mt. Diablo, founded in 2012, supports individuals living with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. They provide vital information, resources, and social interaction to improve the quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's.
Mission
The Parkinson Network of Mt. Diablo's mission is to provide information, resources, and social interaction to support people living with Parkinson's Disease and their caregiving communities.
What $2,100 could fund instead: