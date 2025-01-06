Parrott Creek Child And Family Services
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Mental Health Services
Offers mental health services to youth and adults ages 11-35.
Substance Use Disorder Treatment
Provides drug and alcohol treatment for individuals aged 12 and older, including intensive outpatient options.
Lifeguards Treatment and Support
Supports youth ages 11-18 with sexually inappropriate or harmful behaviors.
Community Outreach Recovery Support
Engages parents in treatment services and helps them access preventative healthcare support.
About
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services
Founded in
1976
EIN
930591772
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
3.2.1. Foster Care And Child Welfare
Address
1001 MOLALLA AVE STE 209 OREGON CITY, Oregon 97045-3768 United States
Website
pcreek.org
Phone
(503)-722-4110
Email address
About
Parrott Creek, founded in 1968, supports youth and families impacted by the juvenile justice and child welfare systems, and those struggling with addiction. Their mission is to offer person-centered and culturally responsive programs addressing social determinants of health. Programs range from early interventions to residential care. Parrott Creek aims to help children and families build stronger, safer communities and be a regional center of excellence, serving roughly 1,000 families per year.
Mission
Parrott Creek offers person-centered and culturally responsive programs and services. They support youth and families impacted by the juvenile justice and child welfare systems, as well as those struggling with addiction.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: