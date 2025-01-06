powered by 
Support 

Parrott Creek Child And Family Services

 — 
Address social determinants of health in our community.
Events of 

Parrott Creek Child And Family Services

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Parrott Creek Child And Family Services

100% of your purchase supports 
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Mental Health Services

Offers mental health services to youth and adults ages 11-35.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Provides drug and alcohol treatment for individuals aged 12 and older, including intensive outpatient options.

Lifeguards Treatment and Support

Supports youth ages 11-18 with sexually inappropriate or harmful behaviors.

Community Outreach Recovery Support

Engages parents in treatment services and helps them access preventative healthcare support.

About

Parrott Creek Child And Family Services

Founded in

1976

EIN

930591772

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

3.2.1. Foster Care And Child Welfare

Address

1001 MOLALLA AVE STE 209 OREGON CITY, Oregon 97045-3768 United States

Website

pcreek.org

Phone

(503)-722-4110

Email address

[email protected]

About

Parrott Creek, founded in 1968, supports youth and families impacted by the juvenile justice and child welfare systems, and those struggling with addiction. Their mission is to offer person-centered and culturally responsive programs addressing social determinants of health. Programs range from early interventions to residential care. Parrott Creek aims to help children and families build stronger, safer communities and be a regional center of excellence, serving roughly 1,000 families per year.

Mission

Parrott Creek offers person-centered and culturally responsive programs and services. They support youth and families impacted by the juvenile justice and child welfare systems, as well as those struggling with addiction.

Looking for other organizations in 

Oregon, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Parrott Creek Child And Family Services

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

