Parrott Creek Child And Family Services

About

Parrott Creek, founded in 1968, supports youth and families impacted by the juvenile justice and child welfare systems, and those struggling with addiction. Their mission is to offer person-centered and culturally responsive programs addressing social determinants of health. Programs range from early interventions to residential care. Parrott Creek aims to help children and families build stronger, safer communities and be a regional center of excellence, serving roughly 1,000 families per year.

Mission

