Partners Federal Credit Union
Donate to
Partners Federal Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Partners Federal Credit Union
Shop to support
Partners Federal Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Partners Federal Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Education Resources
Partners Federal Credit Union provides a range of free financial education tools, including on-demand videos and interactive resources, to help members manage their finances.
Member Assistance Program
Offers support to members impacted by natural disasters, providing access to funds or payment relief.
Financial Coaching
Provides free one-on-one financial coaching to help members review their budget and build a stronger financial future.
About
Partners Federal Credit Union
Founded in
2018
EIN
952622194
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
100 N FIRST ST STE 400 BURBANK, California 91502-1818 United States
Website
www.partnersfcu.org
Phone
(800)-948-6677
Email address
-
About
Partners Federal Credit Union, founded in 1968, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Burbank, CA. It serves employees and cast members of The Walt Disney Company and their families, offering savings, checking, loans, and online banking. With over 180,000 members and over $1.9 billion in assets, it provides accessible finances to the Disney community.
Mission
Partners Federal Credit Union supports the Burbank community by offering accessible financial services and helping members achieve their financial goals with care and integrity.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: