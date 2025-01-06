{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Financial Education Resources

Partners Federal Credit Union provides a range of free financial education tools, including on-demand videos and interactive resources, to help members manage their finances.

Member Assistance Program

Offers support to members impacted by natural disasters, providing access to funds or payment relief.

Financial Coaching

Provides free one-on-one financial coaching to help members review their budget and build a stronger financial future.

