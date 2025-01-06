powered by 
Support 

Partners Federal Credit Union

 — 
Empower financial growth in Burbank.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Partners Federal Credit Union

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Partners Federal Credit Union
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Partners Federal Credit Union
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Partners Federal Credit Union
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Partners Federal Credit Union

100% of your purchase supports 
Partners Federal Credit Union
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Partners Federal Credit Union

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Financial Education Resources

Partners Federal Credit Union provides a range of free financial education tools, including on-demand videos and interactive resources, to help members manage their finances.

Member Assistance Program

Offers support to members impacted by natural disasters, providing access to funds or payment relief.

Financial Coaching

Provides free one-on-one financial coaching to help members review their budget and build a stronger financial future.

About

Partners Federal Credit Union

Founded in

2018

EIN

952622194

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(1)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

100 N FIRST ST STE 400 BURBANK, California 91502-1818 United States

Website

www.partnersfcu.org

Phone

(800)-948-6677

Email address

-

Partners Federal Credit Union
About

Partners Federal Credit Union, founded in 1968, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Burbank, CA. It serves employees and cast members of The Walt Disney Company and their families, offering savings, checking, loans, and online banking. With over 180,000 members and over $1.9 billion in assets, it provides accessible finances to the Disney community.

Mission

Partners Federal Credit Union supports the Burbank community by offering accessible financial services and helping members achieve their financial goals with care and integrity.

