Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Lapidary and Jewelry Arts Education
Provides education in mineralogy, earth sciences, and training in lapidary and jewelry arts to members and the community.
Youth Programs
Offers active youth programs with mentorship and activities geared towards junior members.
Lapidary Workshop Access
Grants members access to a fully stocked lapidary workshop with various equipment after completing instruction.
About
Pasadena Lapidary Society
Founded in
2007
EIN
956061438
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Heritage & Education > Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BOX 5025 PASADENA, California 91117-0025 United States
Website
pasadenalapidary.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Pasadena Lapidary Society, founded in 2007, educates members and the community in mineralogy, earth sciences, and lapidary/jewelry arts. They promote mineral resource stewardship with environmental awareness and ethical behavior.
Mission
Pasadena Lapidary Society educates its members and the community in mineralogy, earth sciences, and training in the lapidary and jewelry arts.
