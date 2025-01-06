Pasadena Lapidary Society

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Lapidary and Jewelry Arts Education

Provides education in mineralogy, earth sciences, and training in lapidary and jewelry arts to members and the community.

Youth Programs

Offers active youth programs with mentorship and activities geared towards junior members.

Lapidary Workshop Access

Grants members access to a fully stocked lapidary workshop with various equipment after completing instruction.

