Pasadena Playhouse State Theatre Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community@Play

Provides free tickets to community groups with limited access to the arts, removing barriers and offering the transformative power of live performance.

Youth Classes

Offers a variety of theater classes for kids and teens, including acting, design, puppetry, and musical theater. Programs are available for ages 5-18.

Adult Classes

Provides adults with opportunities to explore storytelling, musical theater, and acting. Classes include a storytelling workshop, a community choir, and acting for non-actors.

