Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community@Play
Provides free tickets to community groups with limited access to the arts, removing barriers and offering the transformative power of live performance.
Youth Classes
Offers a variety of theater classes for kids and teens, including acting, design, puppetry, and musical theater. Programs are available for ages 5-18.
Adult Classes
Provides adults with opportunities to explore storytelling, musical theater, and acting. Classes include a storytelling workshop, a community choir, and acting for non-actors.
About
Pasadena Playhouse State Theatre Of California
Founded in
1981
EIN
953473192
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
39 S EL MOLINO AVE PASADENA, California 91101-5220 United States
Website
www.pasadenaplayhouse.org
Phone
(626)-356-7529
Email address
About
Founded in 1917, Pasadena Playhouse is the official State Theater of California and a recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Its mission is to enrich lives through theatre, community programs, and learning. The Playhouse offers theatrical productions, community outreach, and educational programs for youth and adults.
Mission
As the state theater of California, our mission is to enrich people's lives through theater, community programs and learning.
