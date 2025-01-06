Pasadena Symphony Association
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Philharmonic
Provides advanced students the opportunity to perform major symphonic repertoire.
Sinfonia
Offers robust musical training and personal development for young musicians.
Symphony
Performs arrangements and original scores for intermediate-level wind, brass, percussion, and string players.
Overture Strings
An ensemble providing musical training and development.
Founded in
1955
EIN
956002375
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
150 S LOS ROBLES AVE STE 460 PASADENA, California 91101-4619 United States
Website
pasadenasymphony-pops.org
Phone
(626)-793-7172
Email address
Founded in 1928, the Pasadena Symphony Association provides high-quality orchestral performances, youth education programs, and community engagement. The Association merged the Pasadena Symphony and POPS in 2007. They perform at Ambassador Auditorium and the LA Arboretum. Their youth programs serve over 350 students in Southern California.
Mission
The Pasadena Symphony Association's mission is to provide orchestral performances of the highest quality and to benefit the community through its music, community engagement, and music education programs.
