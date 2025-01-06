powered by 
Decorative
Support 

Pasadena Symphony Association

 — 
Provide orchestral performances and benefit the community through music.
Decorative
Events of 

Pasadena Symphony Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Pasadena Symphony Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Pasadena Symphony Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Pasadena Symphony Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Pasadena Symphony Association

100% of your purchase supports 
Pasadena Symphony Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Pasadena Symphony Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Philharmonic

Provides advanced students the opportunity to perform major symphonic repertoire.

Sinfonia

Offers robust musical training and personal development for young musicians.

Symphony

Performs arrangements and original scores for intermediate-level wind, brass, percussion, and string players.

Overture Strings

An ensemble providing musical training and development.

About

Pasadena Symphony Association

Founded in

1955

EIN

956002375

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

150 S LOS ROBLES AVE STE 460 PASADENA, California 91101-4619 United States

Website

pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Phone

(626)-793-7172

Email address

[email protected]

Pasadena Symphony Association
About

Founded in 1928, the Pasadena Symphony Association provides high-quality orchestral performances, youth education programs, and community engagement. The Association merged the Pasadena Symphony and POPS in 2007. They perform at Ambassador Auditorium and the LA Arboretum. Their youth programs serve over 350 students in Southern California.

Mission

The Pasadena Symphony Association's mission is to provide orchestral performances of the highest quality and to benefit the community through its music, community engagement, and music education programs.

