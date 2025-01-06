About

Founded in 1928, the Pasadena Symphony Association provides high-quality orchestral performances, youth education programs, and community engagement. The Association merged the Pasadena Symphony and POPS in 2007. They perform at Ambassador Auditorium and the LA Arboretum. Their youth programs serve over 350 students in Southern California.

Mission

The Pasadena Symphony Association's mission is to provide orchestral performances of the highest quality and to benefit the community through its music, community engagement, and music education programs.