The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
ScoreUp® Credit Builder Loan
Helps establish or rebuild credit with a fixed low rate. Loan amounts range from $500 to $5,000 with flexible terms.
Down Payment Assistance Programs
Offers down payment assistance, including the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan, to help first-time homebuyers.
Founded in
1961
EIN
940755684
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
3 PARK PL DUBLIN, California 94568-7983 United States
Website
www.patelco.org
Phone
(800)-358-8228
Email address
-
Patelco Credit Union, founded in 1936, is a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union serving the financial interests of its community. Patelco focuses on putting people first, developing products and services for the financial well-being of its members. They operate with a purpose-driven philosophy of people before profits.
Mission
Dedicated to helping our members and communities prosper and achieve financial freedom.
