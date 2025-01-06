Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute
Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute
Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute
Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute
Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Master of Arts in Orthodox Christian Studies
A two-year program exploring the history, theology, and traditions of Orthodox Christianity. Designed for sustained inquiry and service within the Orthodox community.
Lectures and Symposia
Reaching out to local Orthodox communities and the general public through lectures and exhibits.
Campus Ministry
Providing Orthodox students at UC Berkeley and the Graduate Theological Union a place to meet, worship, study and explore their faith.
About
Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute
Founded in
1981
EIN
942736765
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2310 LE CONTE AVE BERKELEY, California 94709-1322 United States
Website
orthodoxinstitute.org
Phone
(510)-649-3450
Email address
About
The Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute (PAOI), founded in 1981, promotes Orthodox Christian culture, values, and teachings from the West Coast. PAOI educates and sustains Orthodox traditions through seminars, lectures, and events.
Mission
The PAOI exists to educate, communicate, promote and sustain the traditions, values, teachings and culture of Eastern Orthodox Christianity.
{Similar 1}
