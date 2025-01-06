Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Master of Arts in Orthodox Christian Studies

A two-year program exploring the history, theology, and traditions of Orthodox Christianity. Designed for sustained inquiry and service within the Orthodox community.

Lectures and Symposia

Reaching out to local Orthodox communities and the general public through lectures and exhibits.

Campus Ministry

Providing Orthodox students at UC Berkeley and the Graduate Theological Union a place to meet, worship, study and explore their faith.

