The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mental Health Support for First Responders
Provides financial assistance to organizations offering Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) and PTSD support to first responders.
Founded in
2023
EIN
931510051
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
47 AUBURN ST AUBURN, Massachusetts 01501-2417 United States
Website
paulwoodfoundation.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
The Paul Wood Foundation supports organizations with financial assistance that provide mental health services to first responders for Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
