Pendleton Baptist Church
Pendleton Baptist Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Senior Adult Ministry
A community ministry providing fun, learning, support, and prayer for senior adults twice a month, including activities, lunch, and fellowship.
About
Pendleton Baptist Church
Founded in
1964
EIN
930671927
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
3202 SW NYE AVE PENDLETON, Oregon 97801-3842 United States
Website
www.pendletonbaptist.com
Phone
(541)-276-7590
Email address
-
About
Mission
The mission of Pendleton Baptist Church is to guide people of all backgrounds into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
