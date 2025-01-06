Pendleton Foundation Trust
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
John “Jiggs” and Maxine Fisk Memorial Scholarship
Scholarship for graduating Pendleton High School seniors.
Pendleton Foundation Trust – Dudek Scholarship
Scholarship for graduating Pendleton High School seniors.
Ole Groupe Memorial FFA Scholarship
Scholarship for graduating Pendleton High School seniors.
Alan Wyland Memorial Scholarship
Scholarship for graduating Pendleton High School seniors.
About
Pendleton Foundation Trust
Founded in
1974
EIN
936017100
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 218 PENDLETON, Oregon 97801-0218 United States
Website
pendletonfoundationtrust.com
Phone
-
Email address
https://www.pendletonfoundationtrust.com/contact/
About
Pendleton Foundation Trust, established in 1928, supports Pendleton, Oregon's civic and educational well-being. Their mission encompasses enhancing education, scientific research, living conditions, and recreation. They offer community-based grants and scholarships, contributing to various local projects and students' post-secondary education.
Mission
Pendleton Foundation Trust works to strengthen the Pendleton, Oregon community by supporting local initiatives and fostering lasting positive impact for residents.
