About

The Peninsula Arts Council, founded in 1998, serves San Mateo County. Its mission is to advance cultural arts, focusing on public art, arts education, and developing the county as a destination for visual and performing arts. They aim to ensure the continuity and strength of the county's cultural organizations and improve the quality of life.

Mission

The Peninsula Arts Council is a not-for-profit arts organization serving San Mateo County since 1992. Their mission is to advance the cultural arts in San Mateo County.