Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Art Education
Offers educational programs in various art forms to nurture creativity and artistic skills.
Dance
Provides dance programs and performances to promote appreciation and participation in dance.
Film
Supports filmmakers and film enthusiasts through screenings, workshops, and other film-related activities.
Literary Arts
Encourages writing and reading through workshops, readings, and other literary events.
About
Peninsula Arts Council
Founded in
1998
EIN
943260004
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 1172 BURLINGAME, California 94011-0000 United States
Website
www.peninsulaartscouncil.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Peninsula Arts Council, founded in 1998, serves San Mateo County. Its mission is to advance cultural arts, focusing on public art, arts education, and developing the county as a destination for visual and performing arts. They aim to ensure the continuity and strength of the county's cultural organizations and improve the quality of life.
Mission
The Peninsula Arts Council is a not-for-profit arts organization serving San Mateo County since 1992. Their mission is to advance the cultural arts in San Mateo County.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
