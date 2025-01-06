Peninsula Book Collaborative
Donate to
Peninsula Book Collaborative
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Peninsula Book Collaborative
Shop to support
Peninsula Book Collaborative
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Peninsula Book Collaborative
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Book Access
Provides a space to find books, learn together, and build community, with a focus on growing the next generation of book lovers. They provided over 4,000 books in 2024.
Program Outreach
Engages volunteers to help promote and expand the reach of their literacy programs within the community.
About
Peninsula Book Collaborative
Founded in
2023
EIN
923125328
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.1. Libraries
Address
470 NOOR AVE SUITEB 1249 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California 94080-5957 United States
Website
peninsulabooks.org
Phone
(650)-232-7700
Email address
About
Peninsula Book Collaborative, founded in 2023, builds the next generation of book lovers. Located in Daly City, CA, they provide access to books, literacy programs, and a community space. They support author visits, fulfill teacher wish lists, and give free books. Their mission is to build community through literary efforts.
Mission
Peninsula Book Collaborative empowers the community by providing access to books, fostering learning together, and building connections.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: