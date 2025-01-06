powered by 
Decorative
Support 

Peninsula Community Health Services

 — 
Strengthening our community by providing accessible health care.
Decorative
Events of 

Peninsula Community Health Services

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Peninsula Community Health Services
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Peninsula Community Health Services
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Peninsula Community Health Services
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Peninsula Community Health Services

100% of your purchase supports 
Peninsula Community Health Services
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Peninsula Community Health Services

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Primary and Specialty Care

Offers tailored medical services, including both primary and specialized healthcare.

Preventive Health Screenings

Provides screenings to help detect potential health issues early.

Immunizations

Offers vaccinations to protect against various diseases.

Mental Health Counseling

Provides counseling services to support mental well-being.

About

Peninsula Community Health Services

Founded in

1993

EIN

943079770

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

PO BOX 960 BREMERTON, Washington 98337-0212 United States

Website

www.pchsweb.org

Phone

(360)-377-3776

Email address

-

Peninsula Community Health Services
About

Peninsula Community Health Services (PCHS) began as Kitsap Community Clinic in 1987. PCHS provides accessible, affordable, quality health and wellness services. They offer primary & specialty care, screenings, immunizations, mental health, & substance use treatment. Their mission is strengthening the community.

Mission

PCHS is dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to our patients. PCHS services are available to our patients without regard for ability to pay.

Looking for other organizations in 

Washington, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Peninsula Community Health Services

