About

Peninsula Community Health Services (PCHS) began as Kitsap Community Clinic in 1987. PCHS provides accessible, affordable, quality health and wellness services. They offer primary & specialty care, screenings, immunizations, mental health, & substance use treatment. Their mission is strengthening the community.

Mission

PCHS is dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to our patients. PCHS services are available to our patients without regard for ability to pay.