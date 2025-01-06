Peninsula Community Health Services
Donate to
Peninsula Community Health Services
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Peninsula Community Health Services
Shop to support
Peninsula Community Health Services
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Peninsula Community Health Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Primary and Specialty Care
Offers tailored medical services, including both primary and specialized healthcare.
Preventive Health Screenings
Provides screenings to help detect potential health issues early.
Immunizations
Offers vaccinations to protect against various diseases.
Mental Health Counseling
Provides counseling services to support mental well-being.
About
Peninsula Community Health Services
Founded in
1993
EIN
943079770
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 960 BREMERTON, Washington 98337-0212 United States
Website
www.pchsweb.org
Phone
(360)-377-3776
Email address
-
About
Peninsula Community Health Services (PCHS) began as Kitsap Community Clinic in 1987. PCHS provides accessible, affordable, quality health and wellness services. They offer primary & specialty care, screenings, immunizations, mental health, & substance use treatment. Their mission is strengthening the community.
Mission
PCHS is dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to our patients. PCHS services are available to our patients without regard for ability to pay.
Looking for other organizations in
Washington, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: