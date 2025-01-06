Peninsula Free Methodist Church
Donate to
Peninsula Free Methodist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Peninsula Free Methodist Church
Shop to support
Peninsula Free Methodist Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Peninsula Free Methodist Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides programs and activities for children to learn and grow in their faith.
Community Service
Engages in activities to serve and support the local community.
Youth Group
Offers a supportive environment for young people to connect, learn, and grow.
Missions
Supports local and global mission initiatives to serve others.
About
Peninsula Free Methodist Church
Founded in
1958
EIN
942641129
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
599 JEFFERSON AVE REDWOOD CITY, California 94063-1703 United States
Website
peninsulahope.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Peninsula Hope Church, formerly Peninsula Free Methodist Church, located in Redwood City, is a multicultural, multigenerational church. They focus on loving God and loving others.
Mission
Developing passionate, maturing Christians who desire to love like Christ and impact the world.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: