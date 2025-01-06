Peninsula Musical Arts Association
Peninsula Musical Arts Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Vocal Instruction and Music Appreciation
Offers musical education in vocal techniques and music appreciation. Explores diverse genres, eras, and cultures through public performances.
Peninsula Community Chorus
Provides a supportive environment for community members of all singing abilities to share their love for choral music.
About
Peninsula Musical Arts Association
Founded in
1999
EIN
943314306
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
969-G EDGEWATER BOULEVARD 155 FOSTER CITY, California 94404-3824 United States
Website
www.peninsulamusicalarts.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Peninsula Musical Arts Association, founded in 1999, supports community-based musical groups, offering instruction in vocal techniques, music appreciation, and musical education. They are the home of the Peninsula Community Chorus and Heart & Soul chorus, performing a wide variety of musical styles.
Mission
PMAA's mission is to bring our diverse community together in song through education in vocal techniques, appreciation of diverse musical genres, eras, and cultures, and performances at public, civic, and cultural events.
{Similar 1}
