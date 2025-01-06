About

Peninsula Musical Arts Association, founded in 1999, supports community-based musical groups, offering instruction in vocal techniques, music appreciation, and musical education. They are the home of the Peninsula Community Chorus and Heart & Soul chorus, performing a wide variety of musical styles.

Mission

PMAA's mission is to bring our diverse community together in song through education in vocal techniques, appreciation of diverse musical genres, eras, and cultures, and performances at public, civic, and cultural events.