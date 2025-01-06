About

Founded in 1984, People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) aims to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities in California. PATH provides street outreach, housing, employment assistance, case management & supportive services. PATH builds affordable housing and has pioneered effective approaches to assist people experiencing homelessness.

Mission

PATH's mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities, envisioning a world where every person has a home and is empowered through creative collaborations and passionate commitment.