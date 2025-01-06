People Assisting The Homeless
People Assisting The Homeless
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Street Outreach
Connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to offer immediate assistance and support.
Interim Housing
Providing temporary shelter and supportive services to help individuals transition out of homelessness.
Housing Placement
Assisting individuals in finding and securing stable, long-term housing.
Employment Assistance
Offering job skills training and placement services to help individuals gain financial independence.
About
People Assisting The Homeless
Founded in
1985
EIN
953950196
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
340 N MADISON AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90004-3504 United States
Website
www.epath.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1984, People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) aims to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities in California. PATH provides street outreach, housing, employment assistance, case management & supportive services. PATH builds affordable housing and has pioneered effective approaches to assist people experiencing homelessness.
Mission
PATH's mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities, envisioning a world where every person has a home and is empowered through creative collaborations and passionate commitment.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: