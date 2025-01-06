People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
Donate to
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
Shop to support
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Planting of Saplings
Planting saplings to increase forest cover and promote environmental sustainability.
Awareness Programs
Conducting awareness programs for the community, students, and youngsters about forest and wildlife conservation.
Protection of Water Bodies
Protecting water bodies in the forest to ensure water availability for wildlife and local communities.
Prevention of Wildfire
Working to prevent wildfires to protect forests and wildlife from destruction.
About
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
Founded in
2023
EIN
922568311
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
1232 LOGAN DR LEWISVILLE, Texas 75077-2506 United States
Website
www.pfwck.org
Phone
(919)-886-245545
Email address
About
PFWCK, founded in 2023, aims to save, protect, and preserve Karnataka's forests and wildlife, particularly the Gandhadagudi sanctuary. They educate local and global communities to conserve this heritage.
Mission
PFWCK educates local and global kannidigas about their immeasurable heritage of forest resources by bringing them together for a common cause of saving it.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: