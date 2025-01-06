powered by 
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us

Save, Protect and preserve
Events of 

People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Bid to Support 
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us

100% of your purchase supports 
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Planting of Saplings

Planting saplings to increase forest cover and promote environmental sustainability.

Awareness Programs

Conducting awareness programs for the community, students, and youngsters about forest and wildlife conservation.

Protection of Water Bodies

Protecting water bodies in the forest to ensure water availability for wildlife and local communities.

Prevention of Wildfire

Working to prevent wildfires to protect forests and wildlife from destruction.

About

People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us

Founded in

2023

EIN

922568311

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

1232 LOGAN DR LEWISVILLE, Texas 75077-2506 United States

Website

www.pfwck.org

Phone

(919)-886-245545

Email address

[email protected]

People For Forest And Wildlife Conservation Of Karnataka Pfwck Us
About

PFWCK, founded in 2023, aims to save, protect, and preserve Karnataka's forests and wildlife, particularly the Gandhadagudi sanctuary. They educate local and global communities to conserve this heritage.

Mission

PFWCK educates local and global kannidigas about their immeasurable heritage of forest resources by bringing them together for a common cause of saving it.

