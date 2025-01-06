People Resources
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Services
Offers business development, free income tax preparation, matched savings accounts, personal loans, and tourism loans to help individuals achieve financial stability.
Family Services
Provides comprehensive support through programs like CHIP, CASA, domestic violence shelters, and internet connectivity to strengthen families.
Education
Offers Head Start, Early Head Start, Improving Scholars, and Project Discovery programs to promote educational opportunities for children and adults.
Housing
Provides affordable rental housing, homeless solutions, weatherization services, and homeownership counseling to ensure safe and stable living environments.
Founded in
1968
EIN
941599229
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 528 WOODLAND, California 95776-0528 United States
Website
mowyolo.org
Phone
(530)-662-7035
Email address
About
Meals on Wheels Yolo County, formerly People Resources, Inc., has served seniors in Yolo County since 1968. It nourishes food-insecure, isolated seniors by providing freshly prepared meals, promoting independence and well-being. They aim to nourish 1,800 seniors by 2028 and provide crucial social interaction.
Mission
MOW Yolo is the only provider in Yolo County of dependable, freshly prepared, ready-to-eat meals for seniors, working to nourish food insecure and isolated seniors.
