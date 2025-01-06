About

Meals on Wheels Yolo County, formerly People Resources, Inc., has served seniors in Yolo County since 1968. It nourishes food-insecure, isolated seniors by providing freshly prepared meals, promoting independence and well-being. They aim to nourish 1,800 seniors by 2028 and provide crucial social interaction.

Mission

MOW Yolo is the only provider in Yolo County of dependable, freshly prepared, ready-to-eat meals for seniors, working to nourish food insecure and isolated seniors.