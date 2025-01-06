powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

People Resources

 — 
Nourish and engage seniors in Yolo County.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

People Resources

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
People Resources
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
People Resources
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
People Resources
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

People Resources

100% of your purchase supports 
People Resources
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

People Resources

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Financial Services

Offers business development, free income tax preparation, matched savings accounts, personal loans, and tourism loans to help individuals achieve financial stability.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Family Services

Provides comprehensive support through programs like CHIP, CASA, domestic violence shelters, and internet connectivity to strengthen families.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Education

Offers Head Start, Early Head Start, Improving Scholars, and Project Discovery programs to promote educational opportunities for children and adults.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Housing

Provides affordable rental housing, homeless solutions, weatherization services, and homeownership counseling to ensure safe and stable living environments.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

People Resources

Founded in

1968

EIN

941599229

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

PO BOX 528 WOODLAND, California 95776-0528 United States

Website

mowyolo.org

Phone

(530)-662-7035

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
People Resources
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Meals on Wheels Yolo County, formerly People Resources, Inc., has served seniors in Yolo County since 1968. It nourishes food-insecure, isolated seniors by providing freshly prepared meals, promoting independence and well-being. They aim to nourish 1,800 seniors by 2028 and provide crucial social interaction.

Mission

MOW Yolo is the only provider in Yolo County of dependable, freshly prepared, ready-to-eat meals for seniors, working to nourish food insecure and isolated seniors.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
People Resources

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!