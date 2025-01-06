Phi Mu Alpha Kappa Beta Morris Brown College
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Music Fraternity
Providing opportunities for male instrumentalists and vocalists to join Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, fostering scholarship, service, leadership, and unity through music.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922639905
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
1831 COVE TRL SW ATLANTA, Georgia 30331-6353 United States
Website
morrisbrown.edu
Phone
(404)-458-6085
Email address
Mission
PHI MU ALPHA KAPPA BETA at Morris Brown College in Atlanta fosters community and musical excellence among its members, enriching campus life with creativity and camaraderie.
