About

The Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation, established in 2000, is dedicated to promoting Philippine culture and heritage. The museum showcases Philippine art and history through exhibits and collections. The foundation aims to preserve and showcase Filipino culture to local and international communities. Located in San Francisco, it strives to be a source of information for Filipinos and Filipino Americans.

Mission

The Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation promotes Philippine culture and heritage to local and national audiences through exhibits and programs that reflects the artistic soul and creative spirit of the Filipino.