Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation
Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation
Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation
Programs & Services
About
Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation
Founded in
2000
EIN
943357426
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture, Heritage & Education, Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
305 DRAYTON CT WALNUT CREEK, California 94598-2321 United States
Website
philippinefolklifemuseum.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation, established in 2000, is dedicated to promoting Philippine culture and heritage. The museum showcases Philippine art and history through exhibits and collections. The foundation aims to preserve and showcase Filipino culture to local and international communities. Located in San Francisco, it strives to be a source of information for Filipinos and Filipino Americans.
Mission
The Philippine Folklife Museum Foundation promotes Philippine culture and heritage to local and national audiences through exhibits and programs that reflects the artistic soul and creative spirit of the Filipino.
