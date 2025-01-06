Phillips Brooks School
Phillips Brooks School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Before-School Care
Offers supervised play, movement, conversation, and games to get the day started right.
After-School Care
Provides a healthy snack, circle time, and a range of indoor and outdoor activities. Includes time for homework.
After-School Enrichment
Offers classes for Preschool to 5th Grade students to explore interests and build new skills through hands-on activities.
Summer@PBS
Week-long summer day camps filled with exciting experiences led by top-notch educators and partner providers.
About
Phillips Brooks School
Founded in
1978
EIN
942494458
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
2245 AVY AVE MENLO PARK, California 94025-6707 United States
Website
www.phillipsbrooks.org
Phone
(650)-854-4545
Email address
-
About
Phillips Brooks School, founded in 1978 in Menlo Park, CA, inspires students from preschool through 5th grade to love learning, develop spiritually, communicate effectively, and be kind. With core values of courage, community, kindness, and a love of learning, the school fosters a collaborative environment.
Mission
The Phillips Brooks School community inspires students to love learning, to develop a spiritual nature, to communicate effectively, to be kind to others, and to respect the uniqueness of each person.
