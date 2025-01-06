Pinnacle Village
Donate to
Pinnacle Village
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Pinnacle Village
Shop to support
Pinnacle Village
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Pinnacle Village
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Huddles
Small groups designed to meet individuals where they are and support them in their journey towards becoming all God calls them to be.
Follower's Course
Courses designed to establish individuals in Christ and equip them to build their faith.
About
Pinnacle Village
Founded in
1997
EIN
954577132
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
2025 GELLERT BLVD STE 101 DALY CITY, California 94015-2803 United States
Website
pinnaclevillage.org
Phone
(818)-306-5251
Email address
-
About
Mission
As a non-profit organization, their mission is to uplift communities by providing essential resources, opportunities, and care to those in need.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: