Pipeline Theatre Company's
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Pipeline PlayLab
A playwrights group that aids and encourages artists in growing their biggest, wildest ideas into imaginative and daring new plays.
Brave New Works
A celebration of emerging theater companies throughout NYC, providing a stage for original performances.
What We Remember
An exploration and celebration of theater in its most basic form: storytelling, inviting various artists to share their stories.
About
Pipeline Theatre Company
Founded in 2012
2012
EIN
943486955
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
118 W 72ND ST APT 504 NEW YORK, New York 10023-3317 United States
Website
pipelinetheatre.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Pipeline Theatre Company, founded in 2009, makes theater of the imagination. They thrive on adventure, taking risks to provoke a more courageous & compassionate world. Through new work development & productions, they provide a home for artists to create imaginative & daring plays.
Mission
Our company thrives on adventure and believes no story is worth telling without a little risk. We love our villains as much as our heroes, especially in those puzzling moments when we can't quite tell them apart.
