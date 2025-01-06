Piper S Promise Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bone Marrow Transplant Grant
Provides financial assistance to families with children undergoing bone marrow transplants.
About
Piper S Promise Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
934130845
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Foster Care And Child Welfare
Address
7809 BUCKEYE CRES CINCINNATI, Ohio 45243-1934 United States
Website
piperspromise.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Piper's Promise Foundation, est. 2024, honors Piper, who passed in 2022. The nonprofit raises funds for families facing bone marrow transplants and long hospital stays, while increasing awareness of patient challenges.
Mission
Piper's Promise Foundation is a nonprofit, providing support for families with children battling life-threatening illnesses.
