About

The Pittock Mansion Society, founded in 1969, manages the Pittock Mansion, a historic house museum in Portland, Oregon, in collaboration with Portland Parks & Recreation. The Society's mission is to inspire understanding and stewardship of Portland history through the Mansion, its collections, and programs. Built in 1914, Pittock Mansion tells the story of Portland's transformation.

Mission

The Pittock Mansion Society inspires understanding and stewardship of Portland history through Pittock Mansion, its collections, and programs.