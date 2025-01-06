Pittock Mansion Society
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Self-Guided Tours
Explore Pittock Mansion and its grounds at your own pace, learning about Portland history.
Discovery Program
Experiential learning program for 3rd and 4th-grade students, exploring local history.
Monarchs at the Mansion
Volunteer event focused on the new butterfly habitat at the viewpoint.
Founded in
1969
EIN
930576289
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
3229 NW PITTOCK DR PORTLAND, Oregon 97210-1019 United States
Website
pittockmansion.org
Phone
(503)-823-3623
Email address
-
The Pittock Mansion Society, founded in 1969, manages the Pittock Mansion, a historic house museum in Portland, Oregon, in collaboration with Portland Parks & Recreation. The Society's mission is to inspire understanding and stewardship of Portland history through the Mansion, its collections, and programs. Built in 1914, Pittock Mansion tells the story of Portland's transformation.
The Pittock Mansion Society inspires understanding and stewardship of Portland history through Pittock Mansion, its collections, and programs.
