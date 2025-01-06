Pivot Point Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Local Outreach
Participating in local food and clothing drives and supporting local charities to meet the diverse needs of our neighbors.
Zimbabwe Well Fundraiser
Frying turkeys as a fundraiser to provide wells in Zimbabwe.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922770055
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
PO BOX 806 BRIGHTON, Colorado 80601-0806 United States
Website
pivotpointchurch.org
Phone
(720)-634-6340
Email address
About
Pivot Point Church, founded in 2023, is a church without walls where people can meet Jesus and engage in community. They find unity in diversity.
Mission
Pivot Point's mission is connecting people with God, through authentic real relationships to serve others in a broken world.
{Similar 1}
