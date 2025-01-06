Platinum Plus Collective
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Entrepreneurship Training Program
Equipping underrepresented women aged 55+ with the knowledge, skills, and tools to create, start, and grow profitable businesses.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922813038
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
9905 SIMPLICITY CT LAUREL, Maryland 20723-5502 United States
Website
www.platinumpluscollective.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
PLATINUM PLUS COLLECTIVE INC is dedicated to uplifting and empowering the Laurel, Maryland community through local initiatives that foster positive change and connection.
