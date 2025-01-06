Playground
Donate to
Playground
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Playground
Shop to support
Playground
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Playground
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Monday Night PlayGround
A monthly staged reading series of original short plays written in just five days.
Best of PlayGround Festival
Showcases the best short works from the Monday Night PlayGround season.
Young Playwrights Project
Invites Bay Area high school students to submit short plays for consideration.
Commissioning Programs
Incubates new full-length plays through commissions, playwright residencies, in-house readings, and workshops.
About
Playground
Founded in
2000
EIN
943336399
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
3286 ADELINE ST APT 8 BERKELEY, California 94703-2485 United States
Website
playground-sf.org
Phone
(415)-992-6677
Email address
About
PlayGround, founded in 2000, is the Bay Area's leading playwright incubator, committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Its mission is to support and launch significant new local voices for the theatre. PlayGround offers programs like Monday Night PlayGround, the Festival of New Works, and playwright residencies.
Mission
PLAYGROUND INC fosters creative opportunities in Berkeley, California, empowering the community through accessible and inspiring programs. Learn more at playground-sf.org.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: