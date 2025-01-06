About

PlayGround, founded in 2000, is the Bay Area's leading playwright incubator, committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Its mission is to support and launch significant new local voices for the theatre. PlayGround offers programs like Monday Night PlayGround, the Festival of New Works, and playwright residencies.

Mission

PLAYGROUND INC fosters creative opportunities in Berkeley, California, empowering the community through accessible and inspiring programs. Learn more at playground-sf.org.