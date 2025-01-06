Playground-Ny Theatre
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Monday Night PlayGround
New dramatists write and submit original ten-page plays each month, from October through March.
Best of PlayGround Festival
A festival showcasing the best plays from PlayGround-NY.
PlayGround Classes
Classes offered to develop playwright skills.
Commissioning Programs
Programs commissioning new plays.
About
Playground-Ny Theatre
Founded in
2023
EIN
933703677
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
3286 ADELINE ST APT 8 BERKELEY, California 94703-2485 United States
Website
playground-ny.org
Phone
(415)-992-6677
Email address
About
PlayGround-NY supports new local theatre voices, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion. They nurture playwrights and contribute to NYC's vibrant theatre scene. Founded in 2023.
Mission
PlayGround-NY supports early-career playwrights through unique opportunities and partnerships, fostering experimentation and helping them hone their style and technique. They are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
