Playworks Education Energized
Playworks Education Energized
Playworks Education Energized
Playworks Education Energized
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Onsite Coaches
Full-time AmeriCorps coaches integrate play and student leadership into the school day, fostering a positive environment.
Consultative Support
Experts collaborate with schools to develop sustainable, high-quality recess programs through modeling and teaching strategies.
Staff Training
Professional development for staff to enhance recess supervision, group management, and conflict resolution skills.
SparkPlay
Online resource with on-demand access to games, best practices, and professional guidance for play-based learning.
About
Playworks Education Energized
Founded in 1996
1996
EIN
943251867
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1423 BROADWAY OAKLAND, California 94612-2054 United States
Website
www.playworks.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Playworks Education Energized, founded in 1996, improves children's health and well-being by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. They partner with schools and community organizations to help kids stay active and build valuable skills through play.
Mission
Playworks' mission is to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: