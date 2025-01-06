Plumas Health Care Foundation
Donate to
Plumas Health Care Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Plumas Health Care Foundation
Shop to support
Plumas Health Care Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Plumas Health Care Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Senior Life Solutions
An intensive outpatient group therapy program for individuals 65 and older experiencing depression or anxiety.
CalAIM Enhanced Care Management
Connects individuals to healthcare resources and social services, assisting with health visits, medications, mental health, and housing.
Behavioral Health Services
Offers mental health and substance use assessments, chronic disease support, stress management, and referral services upon referral from a primary care provider.
About
Plumas Health Care Foundation
Founded in
1982
EIN
942820896
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1065 BUCKS LAKE RD QUINCY, California 95971-9507 United States
Website
www.pdh.org
Phone
(530)-283-2121
Email address
About
The Plumas Health Care Foundation, established in 1982, supports Plumas District Hospital by promoting it within the community and enhancing the financial resources required to sustain quality healthcare for patients, community, and staff.
Mission
Our mission is to promote the enhancement of community health and access to quality health care in Plumas County.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: