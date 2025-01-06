powered by 
Plumas Rural Services

 — 
Empower and lift up communities.
Events of 

Plumas Rural Services

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Plumas Rural Services
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Plumas Rural Services
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Plumas Rural Services
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Plumas Rural Services

100% of your purchase supports 
Plumas Rural Services
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Plumas Rural Services

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

A.L.I.V.E.

Provides training and support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, fostering independence.

Women, Infants & Children (WIC)

Offers healthy foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support to low-income women, infants, and children.

Grief Recovery

Provides support and resources to individuals experiencing loss and navigating the grieving process.

Domestic Violence Services

Offers counseling, legal assistance, and emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence.

About

Plumas Rural Services

Founded in

1981

EIN

942722880

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

711 MAIN STREET QUINCY, California 95971-0000 United States

Website

plumasruralservices.org

Phone

(530)-283-2735

Email address

[email protected]

Plumas Rural Services
About

Plumas Rural Services, founded in 1981, is a community-based nonprofit in Northeastern California. They improve the well-being of residents and families by promoting health, education, prevention, and treatment. Services include domestic violence support, ALIVE program for adults with disabilities, and family services.

Mission

Our mission is to empower and lift up communities through compassionate human services. Since 1980, we have been dedicated to providing services and opportunities for the well being of local residents and families.

