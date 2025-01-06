Plumas Rural Services
Plumas Rural Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
A.L.I.V.E.
Provides training and support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, fostering independence.
Women, Infants & Children (WIC)
Offers healthy foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support to low-income women, infants, and children.
Grief Recovery
Provides support and resources to individuals experiencing loss and navigating the grieving process.
Domestic Violence Services
Offers counseling, legal assistance, and emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence.
About
Plumas Rural Services
Founded in
1981
EIN
942722880
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
711 MAIN STREET QUINCY, California 95971-0000 United States
Website
plumasruralservices.org
Phone
(530)-283-2735
Email address
About
Plumas Rural Services, founded in 1981, is a community-based nonprofit in Northeastern California. They improve the well-being of residents and families by promoting health, education, prevention, and treatment. Services include domestic violence support, ALIVE program for adults with disabilities, and family services.
Mission
Our mission is to empower and lift up communities through compassionate human services. Since 1980, we have been dedicated to providing services and opportunities for the well being of local residents and families.
What $2,100 could fund instead: