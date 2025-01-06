About

Plumas Rural Services, founded in 1981, is a community-based nonprofit in Northeastern California. They improve the well-being of residents and families by promoting health, education, prevention, and treatment. Services include domestic violence support, ALIVE program for adults with disabilities, and family services.

Mission

Our mission is to empower and lift up communities through compassionate human services. Since 1980, we have been dedicated to providing services and opportunities for the well being of local residents and families.