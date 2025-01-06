Plumfield
Plumfield
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Therapeutic School Program
Individualized instruction for boys in grades K-12, focusing on social, emotional, and academic needs with small class sizes and enriched curriculum.
Clinical Services
Strengths-based team approach providing individual, group, and family counseling, along with psychiatric support, speech and language therapy, and occupational therapy.
About
Plumfield
Founded in
1964
EIN
941571900
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
9360 OCCIDENTAL RD SEBASTOPOL, California 95472-6460 United States
Website
plumfieldacademy.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Plumfield Academy, founded in 1964 in Sebastopol, CA, provides a transformative educational experience for boys in grades TK-12. The Academy specializes in the treatment and education of boys who are struggling with issues related to adoption and behavior, offering a serene and enriching environment on eight acres. Plumfield's mission is to enable students to thrive, fostering hope and belonging.
Mission
PLUMFIELD INC fosters learning and growth in Sebastopol, California, providing educational opportunities that enrich the lives of local students and families.

