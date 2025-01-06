Pluralistic Schools

About

PS1 Pluralistic School, founded in 1972 in Santa Monica, CA, is an independent elementary school (K-6) that values each student's unique qualities. Its mission is to spark curious and critical thinkers who confidently contribute to their communities. The school embraces social, ethnic, and economic diversity, believing that many voices build a better world.

Mission

PS1 is a diverse community committed to an ever-evolving model of pluralistic elementary education where students engage and become the best versions of themselves.