Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Elementary Education (K-6)
Provides a pluralistic elementary education for children in grades Kindergarten through 6th, focusing on academic and social-emotional learning.
Social Emotional Learning (SEL)
Integrates Harmony SEL curriculum to encourage collaboration, strengthen peer connections, and promote social responsibility.
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI)
Utilizes Learning for Justice Standards (LJS) to foster an inclusive and equitable learning environment.
About
Pluralistic Schools
Founded in
1972
EIN
952703050
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Primary Schools
Address
1225 BROADWAY SANTA MONICA, California 90404-2707 United States
Website
www.psone.org
Phone
(310)-394-1313
Email address
-
About
PS1 Pluralistic School, founded in 1972 in Santa Monica, CA, is an independent elementary school (K-6) that values each student's unique qualities. Its mission is to spark curious and critical thinkers who confidently contribute to their communities. The school embraces social, ethnic, and economic diversity, believing that many voices build a better world.
Mission
PS1 is a diverse community committed to an ever-evolving model of pluralistic elementary education where students engage and become the best versions of themselves.
City
State
