Plymouth Rock Publishing

Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Local Journalism
Provides independent, nonprofit news coverage to the Plymouth area, staffed by experienced journalists.
2023
922063672
501(c)(3)
Arts & Culture
15 RICHARDS RD PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts 02360-4871 United States
www.plymouthindependent.org
Mission
Our mission is to inform and engage the public on important local issues, including government, education, culture and the environment, through our commitment to accuracy, professionalism and ethical journalism.
