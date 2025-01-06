Point West Credit Union
Donate to
Point West Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Point West Credit Union
Shop to support
Point West Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Point West Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Credit Builder Loan
An easy, affordable way to boost your credit score with flexible terms and low monthly payments.
Electric Ways to Work Program
Financial incentives for electric vehicles including traditional hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs.
About
Point West Credit Union
Founded in
1944
EIN
930232289
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
5257 NE MLK JR BLVD SUITE 301 PORTLAND, Oregon 97211-3283 United States
Website
www.pointwestcu.com
Phone
(503)-546-5000
Email address
-
About
Point West Credit Union, originally founded in 1934 as Multnomah County Employees Credit Union, is a Portland, OR-based financial cooperative. They strive to bring financial inclusion and empowerment to underserved communities, including immigrants. Point West is committed to serving its members with a bilingual staff.
Mission
POINT WEST CREDIT UNION offers financial solutions to the Portland community, helping members reach their goals with accessible and reliable support.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: