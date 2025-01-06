About

The Pontiac Transportation Museum, though founded in 2023, highlights over 150 years of automotive history in the Pontiac, Michigan region. The museum preserves and portrays the area's transportation legacy, showcasing cars, trucks, and other vehicles. Open to the public since May 2024, it aims to revitalize the community and offer educational opportunities, focusing on the city's rich industrial past and the people it inspired.

Mission

Pontiac Transportation Museum preserves and shares Michigan’s transportation history from its location in Troy, welcoming all who are curious about local automotive and transport heritage.