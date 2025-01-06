Pontiac Transportation Museum
Donate to
Pontiac Transportation Museum
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Pontiac Transportation Museum
Shop to support
Pontiac Transportation Museum
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Pontiac Transportation Museum
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
STEAM Education Outreach
Developing programs with a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math emphasis for Pontiac area schools to inspire and educate young people.
About
Pontiac Transportation Museum
Founded in
2023
EIN
922137603
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Museums
Address
755 W BIG BEAVER RD STE 2020 TROY, Michigan 48084-4925 United States
Website
www.pontiactransportationmuseum.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Pontiac Transportation Museum, though founded in 2023, highlights over 150 years of automotive history in the Pontiac, Michigan region. The museum preserves and portrays the area's transportation legacy, showcasing cars, trucks, and other vehicles. Open to the public since May 2024, it aims to revitalize the community and offer educational opportunities, focusing on the city's rich industrial past and the people it inspired.
Mission
Pontiac Transportation Museum preserves and shares Michigan’s transportation history from its location in Troy, welcoming all who are curious about local automotive and transport heritage.
Looking for other organizations in
Michigan, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: