Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Pastoral and Evangelizing Programs
Provides monetary support for education, healthcare, social services, transportation, emergency relief, and ministry to children.
Education Support
Supports the education of candidates for the Catholic priesthood in the Developing World.
Humanitarian Aid
Provides food, education, and medical care to vulnerable communities at the Pope's request.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922542890
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
200 CENTRAL AVE STE 520 ST PETERSBURG, Florida 33701-3571 United States
Website
pontificalmissions.org
Phone
(212)-563-8700
Email address
Mission
The Pontifical Mission Societies support the proclamation of the Gospel, the building of the Church, and the work and witness of mission priests, religious, and lay pastoral leaders.
{Similar 1}
