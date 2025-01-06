Pontifical Mission Societies

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Pastoral and Evangelizing Programs

Provides monetary support for education, healthcare, social services, transportation, emergency relief, and ministry to children.

Education Support

Supports the education of candidates for the Catholic priesthood in the Developing World.

Humanitarian Aid

Provides food, education, and medical care to vulnerable communities at the Pope's request.

