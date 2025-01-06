Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards
Donate to
Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards
Shop to support
Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Prairie Restoration
Volunteers restore native habitats in Illinois by removing invasive species, collecting seeds, and planting native plants.
About
Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards
Founded in
2023
EIN
922966390
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
927 SARATOGA PKWY SLEEPY HOLLOW, Illinois 60118-2332 United States
Website
poplarcreekprairiestewards.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards are volunteers working to restore natural communities in northwest Cook County, Illinois. They focus on prairie and woodland restoration and welcome volunteers.
Mission
The Poplar Creek Prairie Stewards are volunteers working with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County to restore native habitat.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: