Mentor Programme
Population Education (PopEd)
Provides K-12 teachers with resources and training to educate students on population trends and their impact on the environment and human well-being.
Higher Education Outreach
Offers presentations and a summer course to college and university students, exploring population trends and their connection to environmental challenges and social justice.
Founded in
1979
EIN
941703155
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2120 L ST NW STE 500 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20037-1534 United States
Website
populationconnection.org
Phone
(202)-332-2200
Email address
About
Population Connection, founded in 1979, educates young people and advocates for progressive action to stabilize world population at a sustainable level. They address overpopulation's impact on quality of life through education and advocacy.
Mission
Population Connection educates young people and advocates progressive action to stabilize world population at a level that can be sustained by Earth's resources.
