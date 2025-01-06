Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Autocross Events
Competitive driving events where drivers navigate a defined course against the clock, testing their skill and car handling.
Rally Driving Events
Both competitive (time, speed, distance) and non-competitive road tours, including day and overnight trips.
Porsche Display Events
Opportunities to showcase historic and current Porsche models at various gatherings.
Dinner Meetings
Monthly gatherings for members to socialize and connect over dinner.
About
Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region
Founded in
1982
EIN
942821850
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 254651 SACRAMENTO, California 95865-4651 United States
Website
svr-pcaor.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Sacramento Valley Region of the Porsche Club of America, founded in 1962, is part of the larger PCA. It unites Porsche enthusiasts in the Sacramento Valley area, offering various driving and social activities, including autocross, tours, dinners, and rallies. The club enhances the Porsche ownership experience through community and shared passion.
Mission
Porsche Club of America Sacramento Valley Region brings local Porsche owners together to share their passion and foster community through events and camaraderie.
