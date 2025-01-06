powered by 
Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region

 — 
Connect Porsche enthusiasts in Sacramento Valley.
Decorative
Events of 

Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Autocross Events

Competitive driving events where drivers navigate a defined course against the clock, testing their skill and car handling.

Rally Driving Events

Both competitive (time, speed, distance) and non-competitive road tours, including day and overnight trips.

Porsche Display Events

Opportunities to showcase historic and current Porsche models at various gatherings.

Dinner Meetings

Monthly gatherings for members to socialize and connect over dinner.

About

Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region

Founded in

1982

EIN

942821850

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(7)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

PO BOX 254651 SACRAMENTO, California 95865-4651 United States

Website

svr-pcaor.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Porsche Club Of America Sacramento Valley Region
About

The Sacramento Valley Region of the Porsche Club of America, founded in 1962, is part of the larger PCA. It unites Porsche enthusiasts in the Sacramento Valley area, offering various driving and social activities, including autocross, tours, dinners, and rallies. The club enhances the Porsche ownership experience through community and shared passion.

Mission

Porsche Club of America Sacramento Valley Region brings local Porsche owners together to share their passion and foster community through events and camaraderie.

