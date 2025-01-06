Portland Chapter Military Officers Association Of America
Portland Chapter Military Officers Association Of America
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support for Veterans
The chapter supports retired veterans at their homes in The Dalles and Lebanon.
Oregon National Guard Support
The chapter supports courageous soldiers of the Oregon National Guard.
About
Portland Chapter Military Officers Association Of America
Founded in
1966
EIN
936036203
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Veterans Services
Address
7860 SW RAINTREE DR BEAVERTON, Oregon 97008-6984 United States
Website
moaaportland.net
Phone
(310)-897-1902
Email address
About
The Portland Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has been a chartered affiliate since 1956. They support retired veterans and the Oregon National Guard.
Mission
PORTLAND CHAPTER MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA brings together military officers in the Portland area, offering support and fostering community among local members.
{Similar 1}
